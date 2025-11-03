Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming video after King Charles’s sombre message.
Taking to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand As Ever on Sunday, November 2, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a sweet video, sharing the recipe of a decadent hot beverage.
“Easy like a Sunday morning,” she captioned.
The video featured the Confessions of a Female Founder host dressed in a chic casual outfit, including white shirt and matching trousers.
With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, the Duchess looked stylish in light makeup.
In the video, Meghan Markle delightfully shared the recipe of her special tea, saying, “Okay, so for holidays, I love having a really cozy, warm beverage that everyone can enjoy. And you could do teas, but you could also do a hot toddy or a spiced cider.”
The clip showed the mother of two sharing the whole method with detailed guidelines to achieve that perfect cup of beverage.
Meghan Markle’s video message comes hours after the British Royal Family shared King Charles’s emotional statement, in which he expressed grief over the tragic knife attack that occurred in Cambridgeshire.
In the message, the King expressed “shock” on his and Queen Camilla’s behalf, noting that their “deepest sympathy and thoughts” are with those affected.