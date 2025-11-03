Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’

Royal

Prince William and Princess Kate issue touching message after ‘horrific’ incidents in the UK

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently followed King Charles’ lead by making a huge “personal” donation to the relief efforts in Jamaica.

After devastating Hurricane Melissa, the British monarch made a generous donation International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).

Shortly after his thoughtful move, a Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement, noting, “The Prince and Princess have also been following the terrible events in Jamaica over the last week. He will be personally donating to the relief efforts to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa."

William and Kate also addressed the tragic stabbing of 10 people on a train bound for London King's Cross station.

The Palace spokesperson added, "I spoke to The Prince of Wales this morning and he also asked me to express his and the Princess of Wales thoughts for the families and friends of all those impacted by the horrific events last night near Huntingdon.”

Around four injured people have been discharged from the hospital, while two remain in critical condition.

“He also wishes for me to express his thoughts are also with the first responders and train staff that acted so swiftly,” the statement added.

Notably, the extact donation amount has not been revealed yet.

Moreover, William is set to attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize event in Brazil this week.

