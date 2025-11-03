Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit

Queen Mary visited one of the Seven Wonders of the World during her shot trip to Egypt.
The Queen of Denmark attended the Grand Egyptian Museum opening ceremony on Saturday.
On Sunday, November 2, the Danish Royal Family posted pictures on Instagram and shared a major update on her Egypt tour.
The statement read, “As the sun rose over the pyramids and the Sphinx of Giza at six o'clock this morning, Her Majesty the Queen visited the iconic monuments, the largest of which is the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World that still stands.”
It continued, “The pyramid complex at Giza, where The Queen began her Sunday, contains a total of nine pyramids. During the visit, Her Majesty had the opportunity to enter the Pyramid of Khufu, which is also known in Denmark as the Pyramid of Cheops and is considered the largest of them and one of the world's oldest preserved buildings, built more than 4,500 years ago.”
After the sunrise over the pyramids, Mary and the Foreign Minister continued their visit with a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum, where Tutankhamun's tomb mask is among the museum's many unique objects.
Notably, she was among the "guests of honor" on Saturday evening, when the museum officially opened.