Princess Benedikte takes on new role during annual Hubertus Hunt

Princess of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg attends key Royal event on behalf of King Frederik X and Queen Mary

  By Fatima Hassan
The Danish Royal Family's prominent member, Princess Benedikte, has attended the annual Royal event on behalf of King Frederik X and Queen Mary. 

On Sunday, November 2nd, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to release an important update about Her Royal Highness' new engagement.

During the prestigious event, Princess Benedikte distributed Queen Mary's Honorary Prize among the hunters, who participated in the biggest event of the hunting season.

"Together with thousands of spectators, Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte watched the Hubertus Hunt today," King Frederik’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "At the Hermitage Castle, which is located in the Dyrehaven at the highest point of the Hermitage Settlement, Princess Benedikte distributed the 'H.M. Queen Mary's Honorary Prize' after the Hubertus hunt."

For the unversed, the Hubertus Hunt is an annual event held in the Deer Park in Klampenborg, north of Copenhagen.

It usually attracts up to 40,000 spectators and 160 riders.

It is also important to note that Princess Benedikte is the aunt of King Frederik X.

She is the younger sister of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, and the daughter of King Frederik IX. 

