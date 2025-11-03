Royal

Royal Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt

  By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family has released the first statement after major royals had a special reunion in Egypt.

Over the weekend, Egypt held a special event, which was attended by many royals and renowned leaders from all around the globe.

The Grand Egyptian Museum opening ceremony was attended by Denmark’s Queen Mary, Monaco’s Prince Albert II, Belgium’s King Philippe, Jordan’s Queen Rania, Spain’s King Felipe VI, Luxembourg’s former Grand Duke Henri and the crown princes of Oman and Bahrain.

Following the major event, Danish Palace posted exclusive pictures on Instagram and shared a speical message.

The statement read, “Kings, queens and heads of state from all over the world gathered in the Egyptian capital Cairo this weekend for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. From Denmark, Her Majesty The Queen participated. The museum, which houses more than 50,000 objects, including the 83-ton statue of Ramses II and the tomb mask of Tutankhamun.”

“Before The Queen traveled home to Denmark, His Excellency, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, received Her Majesty at the Presidential Palace in Cairo and thanked The Queen for the visit,” the message further noted.

During the visit, Mary was accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. 

The duo began the Egypt visit with a reception at the Danish ambassador in Cairo.

