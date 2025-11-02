Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster

Buckingham Palace issues somber statement after horrific train incident in Cambridgeshire

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster
King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster  

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, have broken their silence over the devastating train incident in Cambridgeshire. 

Shortly after the horrific incident that took place on Saturday, November 1st, in a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross, the British Royal Family released Their Majesties’ sombre statement for the victims.

On Sunday, November 2nd, King Charles’ office stated on his behalf, "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night."

"Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones. We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident," the statement concluded.

This message comes after an armed man with a large knife brutally launched into a violent rampage, resulting in ten people being taken to the hospital, nine of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to Sky News, the train was stopped at Huntingdon station, where armed officers stormed the carriages and tasered one suspect before making arrests.

Counter-terrorism police have joined an investigation into a mass stabbing incident. 

