King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident

King Charles III spotted at Sandringham estate after releasing statement on Cambridgeshire tradegy

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident
King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident

King Charles has made the first appearance after he released a statement to addressed tragic incident.

As per Hello!, the British monarch was spotted attending church on the Sandringham estate on November 2, shortly after he issued a message on Cambridgeshire attack.

His Majesty was spotted arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church without wife Queen Camilla.

For the church outing, he opted for a suit, tan coat and an umbrella.

Charles’ Sandringham appearance comes after he mourned the lives of people, who were stabbed on a train bound for London King's Cross.

His statement read, "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.”

King Charles added, “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones. We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."

Four of the nine people with initially life-threatening injuries have been discharged from the hospital, while two remain in critical condition.

Moreover, the church outing also marks His Majesty’s second public appearance after his decision to strip Prince Andrew from all royal titles, styles and honours.

