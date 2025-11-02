Royal

King Charles to pay Prince Andrew hefty amount in shocking turn of events

King Charles III agrees to hand over huge sum of money to disgraced brother Prince Andrew

King Charles will reportedly pay his disgraced brother Prince Andrew a hefty amount as he will be evicted from the Royal Lodge.

Recently, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father was stripped of all his titles by the British monarch.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, he will get a payout from His Majesty as a "relocation settlement" as well as an annual salary.

Andrew is set to receive the one-off payment to cover his travel related cost from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk, followed by the regular stipend to prevent him from "overspending in his new life as a commoner.”

The media outlet further stated that the annual payment privately funded by Charles would be worth several times his £20,000-a-year navy pension.

Regarding the monarch’s move, a royal editor Emily Nash told HELLO!, “The King has made clear that he is calling the shots. He's condemned his brother's 'serious lapses of judgement' and crucially, said publicly that his and the Queen's sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of abuse.”

Prince Andrew is expected to vacate Royal Lodge around Christmas, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also be moving out to a different residence.

