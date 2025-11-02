King Charles hailed as hero after making ‘lifesaving’ private donation

King Charles has received appreciation for his generous private donation to relief efforts in Jamaica after devastating Hurricane Melissa.
After being "deeply concerned and profoundly saddened" by the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 19 people, the monarch and Queen Camilla donated an unannounced amount to International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).
Beatrice Butsana-Sita, a chief executive of the British Red Cross, said in an official statement, "King Charles and Queen Camilla's donation will help the IFRC (International Federation of Red Cross) network continue its lifesaving work, particularly in Jamaica.”
She added, “Such as through search and rescue and ensuring people have access to healthcare, safe shelter, clean water, food and other essential supplies. The scale of this disaster is immense, and the Red Cross will be there for the long road ahead."
On the other hand, the secretary General of the IFRC Jagan Chapagain also praised the royal couple for the “lifesaving” donation.
The statement read, "We are very grateful for this donation and hope it will encourage others to donate, too. Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica hard. Our emergency appeal is essential to raise the funds needed to help people rebuild their lives over the months and years to come."
Moreover, Charles and Camilla also shared a message of hope for the victims of the "awful storm."
As a result of devastating Hurricane Melissa, thousands of people are in shelters.