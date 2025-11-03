Royal

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf

Prince William held crucial conversations with King Charles ahead of Brazil trip for Earthshot Prize Awards

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles is believed to have guided Prince William on his key speech at Earthshot Prize Awards 2025.

Weeks ahead of William's trip to Brazil to attend this year's awards ceremony, the Prince of Wales held various discussions with his dad, per the insider.

The future king - who will be delivering a keynote speech at Cop30 on behalf of Charles and the UK Government at the fifth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today, November 3, held discussion with his father on what he is going to say.

According to Hello! magazine, the source revealed, "The King takes a keen interest in the Earthshot Prize and what the Prince is building."

"The King has read the Prince's speech…they have been talking about it, and given that it's such a shared topic that they feel extremely passionate about, I'm sure there have been many conversations over recent months…" they added.

