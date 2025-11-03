Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip

Prince William has broken silence on his "first visit” to Brazil ahead of his 2025 Earthshot Prize event.
On Sunday, November 2, the Prince of Wales released a statement via Instagram Stories to open up about his “excitement” for the visit.
William wrote, “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people. With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.”
He added, “Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”
Princess Kate’s husband also posted a video to talk about the COP30 World Leader's Summit in Belém.
The prince stated, “Hello Brazil. Ready for a special few days in Rio for the@EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlifeSummit before the COP30 World Leader's Summit in Belém. Let's go! #EarthshotRio #UfWSummitRio #COP30.”
William is set to attend the most-anticipated event in Rio de Janeiro on November 5, 2025.
Last year, the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place in Cape Town, South Africa.