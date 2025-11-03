Royal

Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip

Prince William open up about his 'first visit' to Brazil ahead of 2025 Earthshot Prize event

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip
Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip

Prince William has broken silence on his "first visit” to Brazil ahead of his 2025 Earthshot Prize event.

On Sunday, November 2, the Prince of Wales released a statement via Instagram Stories to open up about his “excitement” for the visit.

William wrote, “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people. With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.”

He added, “Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”

Princess Kate’s husband also posted a video to talk about the COP30 World Leader's Summit in Belém.

The prince stated, “Hello Brazil. Ready for a special few days in Rio for the@EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlifeSummit before the COP30 World Leader's Summit in Belém. Let's go! #EarthshotRio #UfWSummitRio #COP30.”

William is set to attend the most-anticipated event in Rio de Janeiro on November 5, 2025.

Last year, the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place in Cape Town, South Africa. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro
The Prince of Wales begins his high-profile trip to Brazil with a mesmerizing video

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’
Prince William and Princess Kate issue touching message after ‘horrific’ incidents in the UK

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf
Prince William held crucial conversations with King Charles ahead of Brazil trip for Earthshot Prize Awards

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit
Queen Mary of Denmark awestruck by the ancient wonder during her outing in Egypt

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note
The Duchess of Sussex shares new video message after King Charles reflects on ‘shock’ in emotional statement

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt
Royal Family posts exlusive pictures and speical message after key royals meetup in Egypt

King Charles hailed as hero after making ‘lifesaving’ private donation

King Charles hailed as hero after making ‘lifesaving’ private donation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla make private donation following Hurricane Melissa

Princess Benedikte takes on new role during annual Hubertus Hunt

Princess Benedikte takes on new role during annual Hubertus Hunt
Princess of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg attends key Royal event on behalf of King Frederik X and Queen Mary

Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking public fallout

Andrew Mountbatten set to lose another key title after shocking public fallout
The former prince was stripped of his royal title by King Charles III following allegations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident

King Charles makes first appearance after addressing horrifying incident
King Charles III spotted at Sandringham estate after releasing statement on Cambridgeshire tradegy

King Charles to pay Andrew hefty amount in shocking turn of events

King Charles to pay Andrew hefty amount in shocking turn of events
King Charles III agress to hands over huge sum of money to disgraced brother Prince Andrew

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to tragic Cambridgeshire train disaster
Buckingham Palace issues somber statement after horrific train incident in Cambridgeshire