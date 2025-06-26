Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob

The ‘I Said I Love You First’ singer brings back her sleek long hair after showing off a trendy bob with dramatic bangs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob
Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob

Selena Gomez is back to her sleek long hair era!

Earlier this week, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker was spotted stepping out with her fiancé Benny Blanco for a love-filled date in Los Angeles after wrapping up filming of her upcoming Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

In the photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress was seen rocking her signature straight, long hair.

This came just a few days after she debuted a drastic short and trendy bob and bangs via a social media post.

For the outing, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress kept thing casual and wore a co-ord brown hoodie and trousers.

Meanwhile, her 37-year-old record producer fiancé was wearing a hoodie featuring floral print and paired it with a baggy cargo pants.

This new outing of Selena Gomez came three days after she unveiled her bob on Instagram, writing, “I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs.”

Fans reaction to Selena Gomez’s long hair:

Commenting on Backgrid’s post, one of the fans gushed, “Her hair is so pretty like that!”

“She looks so good,” another praised, while a third requested, “@selenagomez please don't cut your hair again.”

A fourth admired, “Love her long hair. She looks soo stunning and beautiful.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for about a year.

Read more : Entertainment
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may win lawsuit after big claims against him dropped
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may win lawsuit after big claims against him dropped
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs eyes victory after prosecutors drop kidnapping, arson, sex trafficking charges
Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announced their engagement last year
George Clooney, Amal rub shoulders with King Charles at Palace reception
George Clooney, Amal rub shoulders with King Charles at Palace reception
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrive hand in hand at King Charles' Buckingham Palace reception
Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap
Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap
The ‘Babygirl’ actress shares a sweet couple photo with husband Keith Urban on their 19th wedding anniversary
Sabrina Carpenter drops new ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover with cheeky dig at critics
Sabrina Carpenter drops new ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover with cheeky dig at critics
The ‘Manchild’ songstress takes a playful jab at critics as she unveils alternate cover for upcoming album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call it quits after almost a decade long romance
Selena Gomez enjoys date with Benny Blanco after wrapping hit series
Selena Gomez enjoys date with Benny Blanco after wrapping hit series
Selena Gomez finished shooting 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 earlier this month
Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney face off in intense ‘Eden’ trailer
Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney face off in intense ‘Eden’ trailer
'Eden' was first premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it received mixed reviews
'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’
'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’
Directed by Matt Shakman, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to hit the theaters in July
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has died after battling with a 'long illness'
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa's rainy Liverpool show comes days after she partied the night away with fiancé Callum Turner
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skipped dad David Beckham's 50th birthday in May, amid tensions among family