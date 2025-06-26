Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob

Selena Gomez is back to her sleek long hair era!
Earlier this week, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker was spotted stepping out with her fiancé Benny Blanco for a love-filled date in Los Angeles after wrapping up filming of her upcoming Only Murders in the Building Season 5.
In the photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress was seen rocking her signature straight, long hair.
This came just a few days after she debuted a drastic short and trendy bob and bangs via a social media post.
For the outing, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress kept thing casual and wore a co-ord brown hoodie and trousers.
Meanwhile, her 37-year-old record producer fiancé was wearing a hoodie featuring floral print and paired it with a baggy cargo pants.
This new outing of Selena Gomez came three days after she unveiled her bob on Instagram, writing, “I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs.”
Fans reaction to Selena Gomez’s long hair:
Commenting on Backgrid’s post, one of the fans gushed, “Her hair is so pretty like that!”
“She looks so good,” another praised, while a third requested, “@selenagomez please don't cut your hair again.”
A fourth admired, “Love her long hair. She looks soo stunning and beautiful.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for about a year.