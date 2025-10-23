Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project

Lizzo has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing her of copying another artist’s track that went viral online due to its Sydney Sweeney reference.
The About Damn Time singer hit with a lawsuit after she posted a brief snippet of the as-yet-untitled song in August.
Her shared snippet garnered the attention as she mentioned the Anyone But You singer’s adverts for the jeans company American Eagle, which some critics said promoted white supremacism.
However, attorneys for the GRC Trust are focusing on the track itself, claiming Lizzo illegally sampled the 1970s song Win or Lose (We Tried), to which they hold the rights.
The trust has filed a lawsuit in California seeking damages for lost profits, while Lizzo’s team says they’re surprised by the action over an unreleased song
As per their filing, they claimed her label, Atlantic, “obtained profits they would not have realized but for their infringement of GRC’s rights” and that they “attempted informal resolution of the dispute but reached an impasse,” requiring a lawsuit.
The plaintiffs demanded Lizzo’s profits, punitive damages, and repayment of legal costs.
"We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," the Pink singer's representative said to BBC.
They added, "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetised, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."
Lizzo was previously sued over alleged infringements related to her hit Truth Hurts, which in 2019 spent seven weeks at the top of the Billboard 100 singles chart; that case was largely dismissed.