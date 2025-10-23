Entertainment

Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project

The 'Pink' singer hit with a lawsuit after she posted a brief snippet of the as-yet-untitled song in August

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project
Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project

Lizzo has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing her of copying another artist’s track that went viral online due to its Sydney Sweeney reference.

The About Damn Time singer hit with a lawsuit after she posted a brief snippet of the as-yet-untitled song in August.

Her shared snippet garnered the attention as she mentioned the Anyone But You singer’s adverts for the jeans company American Eagle, which some critics said promoted white supremacism.

However, attorneys for the GRC Trust are focusing on the track itself, claiming Lizzo illegally sampled the 1970s song Win or Lose (We Tried), to which they hold the rights.

The trust has filed a lawsuit in California seeking damages for lost profits, while Lizzo’s team says they’re surprised by the action over an unreleased song

As per their filing, they claimed her label, Atlantic, “obtained profits they would not have realized but for their infringement of GRC’s rights” and that they “attempted informal resolution of the dispute but reached an impasse,” requiring a lawsuit.

The plaintiffs demanded Lizzo’s profits, punitive damages, and repayment of legal costs.

"We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," the Pink singer's representative said to BBC.

They added, "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetised, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

Lizzo was previously sued over alleged infringements related to her hit Truth Hurts, which in 2019 spent seven weeks at the top of the Billboard 100 singles chart; that case was largely dismissed.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery
The ‘It’s My Life’ singer is set to thrill fans with his exciting new tour after years-long hiatus due to vocal cord surgery

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look
The 'La La Land' star stunned in throwback outfit worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s film 'Great Expectations'

Blake Lively intensifies Justin Baldoni legal battle with new bombshell move

Blake Lively intensifies Justin Baldoni legal battle with new bombshell move
The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress makes huge move to intensify sexual harassment case against Justin Baldoni

Miley Cyrus endorses 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' original song with moving shoutout

Miley Cyrus endorses 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' original song with moving shoutout
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' will premiere in theatres in December this year

Kylie Jenner mourns heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog 'Norman'

Kylie Jenner mourns heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog 'Norman'
Kylie Jenner shares a carousel of images with a heartfelt tribute in the loving memory of her old pet

Victoria Beckham breaks silence David's extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos

Victoria Beckham breaks silence David's extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos
The former Spice Girls alum opened up about her husband's alleged affair with the Dutch model

Selena Gomez shares adorable post-wedding moments on Instagram

Selena Gomez shares adorable post-wedding moments on Instagram
The 'Fetish' singer and actress shared a carousel of candid and elegant images showing her new look

Ethan Hawke breaks down over his gut-wrenching role in 'Blue Moon'

Ethan Hawke breaks down over his gut-wrenching role in 'Blue Moon'
The new Broadway musical-drama film, 'Blue Moon' will premiere on Friday this week

Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private

Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private
The 'Calm Down' artist and Benny Blanco exchanged marital vows in the presence of A-list celebrities, close pals and family

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl
The halftime Super Bowl ceremony will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February next year

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'
'Emily in Paris' season 5 is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
Dancing with the Stars skipped the eliminations last week, with host Julianne Hough explaining, 'We couldn’t send anyone home tonight'