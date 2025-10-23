Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look

Emma Stone turned heads as she paid homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic Great Expectations look.
On October 22, the La La Land star stunned in Midtown New York wearing an archival Donna Karan ensemble — the very same look famously worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1998 film.
Posing for paparazzi on the streets of the Big Apple, Stone flaunted a vintage long-sleeved top with a collar and single clasp, pairing it with the matching maxi skirt from Donna Karan’s spring/summer 1996 collection.
She matched her look with Manolo Blahnik Susa mules in black leather.
In 1998, Paltrow originally debuted the now-iconic silk ensemble in romantic drama Great Expectations, directed by Alfonso Cuarón and penned by Mitch Glazer — a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel.
During an April 2021 Vogue Life In Looks interview, the Goop founder explained why the iconic outfit has stood the test of time.
“So, this is Great Expectations. This was a Donna Karan outfit. All of my clothes in that movie were Donna Karan, pretty much,” Paltrow said in a video.
The Seven actress recalled being informed during her first costume fitting that the entire film’s wardrobe palette would revolve around green.
“Every set, every fabric, every costume. And I thought she was kidding,” she said.
To note, in the film, Ethan Hawke plays Finnegan “Finn” Bell, an aspiring artist who falls hopelessly for Paltrow’s alluring Estella amid the vibrant backdrop of New York City.