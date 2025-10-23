Entertainment

Blake Lively intensifies Justin Baldoni legal battle with new bombshell move

  By Sidra Khan
Blake Lively’s new move has intensified her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

On Wednesday, October 22, Deadline reported that the Gossip Girl starlet has heated up her high-profile lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director by making a bombshell claim.

In a new filing, Lively’s legal team, which includes Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher lawyers, claimed that the Five Feet Apart director and his team ran a secret smear campaign against the actress and then tried to hide the evidence.

Giving their potential explanation, the actress’s attorneys stated that Baldoni’s group used apps like Signal, which automatically delete messages, to plan negative social media attacks on her while covering their tracks.

Furthermore, they also accused the director’s team of ignoring court orders, destroying key evidences, and lying about it during the case.

“Defendants have hid the ball at every turn in the discovery process, either failing to produce documents, or improperly cloaking them in the attorney-client privilege, forcing no less than twelve discovery-related motions to date against Defendants and their aligned third parties,” alleged the Another Simple Favor actress’s team.

Notably, Justin Baldoni and his lawyers have denied all of Lively’s claims about what happened during the filming of their 2024 film It Ends with Us.

In response to the mother of four’s smear campaign allegations, Baldoni’s team claimed that the online criticism of Blake Lively came naturally from regular people, and not by any campaign orchestrated by them.

