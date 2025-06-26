Olivia Rodrigo ignites moving in with boyfriend Louis Partridge rumors

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked rumours that she’s moving in with boyfriend Louis Partridge.

On Wednesday, June 25, the bad idea right? hitmaker announced that she’s leaving her New York apartment to move out.

Olivia took to Instagram, sharing nostalgic pictures of her place.

She captioned the post, “In honor of me moving out of my nyc apartment here are some pics I have taken in the hallway over the years.”

Following the Vampire singer's post, Louis, her boyfriend based in London, shared an affectionate photo dump featuring her."

Fans flooded the comment section speculating that Olivia has moved to London, to live with her beau.

A fan commented, “cancelling louis for kidnapping liv from nyc smh.”

Another wrote, “maybe back to LA (to her parents) but maybe also a apartment in London?? oh this song will be so depressing hahaha.”

“we went from him posting her on his story to him finally hard launching olivia on his main feed. they’re locked in for life,” a third praised the couple.

However, the Grammy winner has not revealed where she’s moving to after leaving her NYC apartment.

To note, Louis and Olivia started dating in late October 2023.

