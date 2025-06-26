Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' performance gets Travis Kelce's seal of approval

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship red carpet official at the Tight End University event

Travis Kelce has recently gushed over his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift's musical performance during her surprise visit to the Tight End University. 

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, made an appearance at the Tight End University on June 24, Tuesday, in Nashville.

During the star-studded event, Swift took the stage and delivered her iconic song, Shake It Off, which left her fans mesmerized by her performance.

Shortly after her performance, the NFL turned to their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 25, to share exclusive glimpses into the singer's recent music show.

"Just a casual surprise performance at @te_university," the caption stated.

As the critically-known singer's post gained traction on social media, her current love interest quickly flocked to the comments section to express his admiration for her girlfriend.

"Turn me up Tay Tay!!" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end penned.

To her surprise, the Grammy-winning musician opted for a black belted mini dress, which she coordinated with matching boots.

Taylor Swift's tribute to Travis Kelce at Tight End University event: 

As reported by People, Swift also subtly nodded Kelce as she twisted the lyrics of her rendition with, "We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends."

This outing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked their first-ever joint appearance at the red card of the Tight End University since they began dating each other. 

