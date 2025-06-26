Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris land in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding

'The Kardashians' star touched down in the Italian city ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris land in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner have made a stylish arrival in Venice.

The trio touched down in the Italian city ahead of the highly anticipated wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

On Thursday, The Kardashians stars were spotted arriving in the Italian city ahead of the star-studded nuptials of the Amazon founder, 61, and the journalist, 51, this week.

The Kardahians stars were walking on a gangway in a series of stylish outfits, with Kim and her mom donned all-black outfits, while Khloé stood out in a leopard print catsuit and black heels.

The Skims founder paired her black Balenciaga skirt with a bandeau top, snake print heeled boots and gray sunglasses.

On the other hand, Jenner opted for a ruffled black dress with long sleeves and a cross necklace.

Kim, Khloé and Kris are close friends of Sánchez as they both Kim and Kris attended her bachelorette party on May 15 at Lafayette's in Paris.

At the star-studded wedding of Bezos and Sánchez, other celebrity guests, including Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Diane von Furstenberg, have also arrived in Venice.

On June 25, Bezos and Sánchez were pictured stepping off a boat together in Venice and arriving at the Aman Hotel.

It is confirmed that the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée had touched down in the Italian city via helicopter earlier that day for their nuptials.

