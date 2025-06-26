Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’

Priyanka Chopra won’t tolerate “fake” quotes attached to her name!
After a quote attributed to her went viral on the internet, sparking mixed reaction from netizens, the Bollywood superstar broke her silence on the matter, calling out those who spread fake content and urging her fans to cross-check the credibility of such news.
The Citadel actress reposted a since-deleted post of Brief India on her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday that read, “Don’t Look for a Virgin as Wife. Get a Woman With Good Manners. Virginity Ends in One Night But Manners Last Forever.”
The post concluded with the actress’s name attached, stating, “PRIYANKA CHOPRA. Indian Actress and Film Producer.”
Breaking her silence on the update, the Bajirao Mastani actress penned, “This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online, doesn't make it true.”
She continued, “Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or 'sources' attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online.”
Who is Priyanka Chopra?
Priyanka Chopra, born on July 18, 1982, is an Indian actress and film producer and the winner of Miss World 2000 pageant.
She is regarded as one of the highest-paid actress in India and her incredible acting skills have won her numerous prestigious accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.
Besides Bollywood, the Bluff starlet is well-known in Hollywood as well, having worked in multiple hit projects.
Chopra is married to American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas.