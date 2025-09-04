Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton is already planning something great to conclude her comeback year!
According to the Royal Foundation's most recent accounts, published in August, the Princess of Wales will round off 2025 with one of her most cherished royal traditions, The Together at Christmas concert.
"2025 will see The Royal Foundation continue to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, work towards demonstrating that it is possible to end homelessness, highlight the vital importance of the early years and work with communities so they can thrive,” the foundation noted.
It further added, "Finally, to close 2025, the 'Together at Christmas' will once again aim to bring together communities across the UK to celebrate people who have gone out of their way to help others with even more impactful local services."
Although Kensington Palace has not yet announced the exact date, the event will take place in December.
The Princess of Wales's Christmas concert is one of the beloved traditions of the festive season, attended by members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey.
Past events have featured readings and performances from renowned names such as Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith, and Richard E Grant, with the Princess herself surprising audiences in 2021 by showcasing her piano skills.
Last years’ service was the fourth Christmas Carol Service, and it fell just a few months after Princess Kate confirmed that she had completed her cancer treatment.