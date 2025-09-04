Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Royal Family has shared King Charles photos from his visit to a hospital during ongoing summer break at Balmoral Castle.
On Wednesday, September 3, the 76-year-old monarch inaugurated the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH).
Royal Family's Instagram account treated fans to a slew of delightful photos of the king as he spent time with the clinical staff and patients at the health facility.
As per the caption alongside the carousel, the cancer-stricken monarch also visited the "Winter Garden’, a non-clinical area of the hospital which has been designed to provide a relaxation and respite area for staff, patients and visitors."
The caption further revealed that the newly inaugurated hospital is comprised of "736 beds, 11 operating theatres, an A&E department, diagnostic suites, and research and education departments."
During his interaction with one of the patients named Shinda from Oldbury, who said to the King, “It’s nice to see that you’re recovering well.”
To which Charles replied, “I’m not too bad, thank you very much.”
Meanwhile in a candid conversation with a retired milkman Philip Barnard, who has lung cancer, the father of Prince Harry and William — who was diagnosed with a type of cancer last year, told there's “huge progress in treatment”.