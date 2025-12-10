Kim Kardashian has shared a new playful video with Britney Spears after her Paris robbery claims escalated.
Taking to Instagram, the All’s Fair actress uploaded a candid photo with her close pal and renowned musician from their recent hangout in Calabasas, California.
On Tuesday, December 9, Kim shared a carousel of snaps, showing Spears lying in a bed with the SKIMS founder and her younger sis, Khloé Kardashian.
Kanye West’s ex-wife captioned her post, "Selfie szn."
This update comes a day before the 71-year-old American host and media personality, Howard Stern, rejected the businesswoman’s allegations that he had accused her of faking her infamous 2016 Paris robbery.
He came bearing receipts to defend his case in the latest episode of his popular radio show.
Howard bluntly denied Kim’s accusations during the November 8 episode of his popular television program, The Howard Stern Show.
"So, we went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth. If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did, then that’s frightening," he remarked during the show.
These remarks of Howard Stern came after Kim Kardashian poking fun at the television host for exploiting the heist during the latest episode of The Kardashians' season 7.