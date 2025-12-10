Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

The SKIMS founder made controversial remarks about her Paris robbery during 'The Kardashians' season 7

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama 

Kim Kardashian has shared a new playful video with Britney Spears after her Paris robbery claims escalated. 

Taking to Instagram, the All’s Fair actress uploaded a candid photo with her close pal and renowned musician from their recent hangout in Calabasas, California. 

On Tuesday, December 9, Kim shared a carousel of snaps, showing Spears lying in a bed with the SKIMS founder and her younger sis, Khloé Kardashian.

Kanye West’s ex-wife captioned her post, "Selfie szn."

You Might Like:

This update comes a day before the 71-year-old American host and media personality, Howard Stern, rejected the businesswoman’s allegations that he had accused her of faking her infamous 2016 Paris robbery.

He came bearing receipts to defend his case in the latest episode of his popular radio show.

Howard bluntly denied Kim’s accusations during the November 8 episode of his popular television program, The Howard Stern Show.

"So, we went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth. If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did, then that’s frightening," he remarked during the show.

These remarks of Howard Stern came after Kim Kardashian poking fun at the television host for exploiting the heist during the latest episode of The Kardashians' season 7.  

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern
Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting
Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show

Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show
Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show

Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show
Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz

Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz
Blake Lively kicks off new career venture after Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Blake Lively kicks off new career venture after Justin Baldoni trial postponed
Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream as One’ music video featuring fiery visuals

Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream as One’ music video featuring fiery visuals
Chelsea Handler spills shocking truth about how 50 Cent got her on date

Chelsea Handler spills shocking truth about how 50 Cent got her on date
Kim Kardashian drops major hints about season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian drops major hints about season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’
Raul Malo, country singer and The Mavericks’ frontman, dies at 60

Raul Malo, country singer and The Mavericks’ frontman, dies at 60

Latest News

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation