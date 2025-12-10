Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Cristiano Rolando and Gareth Bale played together for five seasons until Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who shared the locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, has opened up about speculation of bad blood between them.

The two footballers went their separate ways after five successful years; however, there were often reports about Bale and Ronaldo having a strained relationship.

Fans even noticed that the Portuguese star was not always happy on the pitch when Bale scored.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, the Welshman shut down all the rumours of his relationship with Ronaldo.

When asked if he was in touch with any of his teammates, Bale noted, "I'm not really in touch with that many, a few of the Wales boys, but I always got on with everybody. I never had any problems with anyone."

"I never had any big arguments. Sometimes the media might say about me and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, we never had an issue, never had an argument, never had a fight, never had anything,” he shared.

Bale left Santiago Bernabéu in 2022 after spending nine successful seasons at the club and joined LAFC on a free transfer. 

He retired the following year with 22 trophies to his name, 19 of which came with Los Blancos, where he registered 106 goals and 68 assists in 258 appearances.

