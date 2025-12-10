Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

The Buckingham Palace shares delightful video of Jack Chesher exclusively visits Windsor Castle

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castles story
King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story  

King Charles III is sharing a rare story of Windsor Castle with the world!

Ahead of his highly-awaited speech, His Majesty granted special access to London’s renowned storyteller and influencer, Jack Chesher, whose Instagram username is Living London History, to the Royal residence.

On Wednesday, December 10, the Royal Family turned to its Instagram account to share the reel exclusively created and produced by the social media star.

"Built by a conqueror, expanded, rebuilt, burnt down, restored and still going as a living, working royal palace, this is the incredible story of Windsor Castle," he captioned in the post.

You Might Like:

Jack continued, "I was delighted recently to be invited to have a sneak peek on a day it was shut to the public."

"I have written up a full piece on what I saw on my visit on my website. There is a link in my bio if you would like to find out more!" he concluded.

On his website, he narrated his extensive tour to Windsor Castle, where he shared the incredible story behind the construction of the Royal residence. 

He also shared that Windsor Castle was built around 1070 on the orders of William the Conqueror, as a fortification to guard a crossing over the river and act as a base from which to suppress revolt in the Thames Valley.

This update comes ahead of King Charles’ much-awaited Christmas speech that he expected to deliver on December 25. 

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery

Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery
Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal

Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal
Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy
Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit

Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit
King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting
Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy

Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy
King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE
Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise

Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise
King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony

King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony
King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

Latest News

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation