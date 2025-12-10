King Charles III is sharing a rare story of Windsor Castle with the world!
Ahead of his highly-awaited speech, His Majesty granted special access to London’s renowned storyteller and influencer, Jack Chesher, whose Instagram username is Living London History, to the Royal residence.
On Wednesday, December 10, the Royal Family turned to its Instagram account to share the reel exclusively created and produced by the social media star.
"Built by a conqueror, expanded, rebuilt, burnt down, restored and still going as a living, working royal palace, this is the incredible story of Windsor Castle," he captioned in the post.
Jack continued, "I was delighted recently to be invited to have a sneak peek on a day it was shut to the public."
"I have written up a full piece on what I saw on my visit on my website. There is a link in my bio if you would like to find out more!" he concluded.
On his website, he narrated his extensive tour to Windsor Castle, where he shared the incredible story behind the construction of the Royal residence.
He also shared that Windsor Castle was built around 1070 on the orders of William the Conqueror, as a fortification to guard a crossing over the river and act as a base from which to suppress revolt in the Thames Valley.
This update comes ahead of King Charles’ much-awaited Christmas speech that he expected to deliver on December 25.