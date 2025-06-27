Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post

The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram

  by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post 

Kim Kardashian has revealed her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian's adorable nickname on her 41st birthday tribute.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account on June 27th, Friday, to pay moving homage to her youngest sibling on her special day. 

Kim shared adorable photos featuring herself and Khloé from their recent trip to the beach, posing for the camera while showing off their physiques. 

In another frame, they are also accompanied by their eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the same attire during their sister's date.

She scribbled the touching note, "Happy Birthday Kokes! There is no one like you @khloekardashian the way you live your life, the way you are the best mom."

"You make it all look so easy and fun and make time for all of us. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to see what this life will bring next year because you deserve it all! I love you forever and ever!" the mom-of-four concluded her post.

Who is Khloé Kardashian? 

For those unaware, Khloé Kardashian is the third eldest daughter of popular reality TV star Kris Jenner, whom she shares with her late husband, Robert Kardashian.

In addition to Khloé, Kris is also mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, and a son, Rob Kardashian.

She also co-parents her two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, with her former husband, Caitlyn Jenner. 

