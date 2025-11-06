Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour

Royal Family has released a special message as Queen Camilla received an honorary membership.
On Wednesday, November 5, Her Majesty celebrated Meals on Wheels Week at Clarence House reception.
She was joined by Gaby Roslin and The Voice UK star Tom Read Wilson.
Camilla received honorary membership of the association by the NACC national chairman Neel Radia, who thanked her for her longstanding support.
Following the Clarence House event, Palace posted a video clip featuring King Charles’ wife, who can be seen serving food to volunteers.
The caption read, “Serving up spuds for volunteers! This Meals on Wheels Week, Her Majesty hosted community volunteers and supporters from the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) and @RoyalVolService at Clarence House.”
While accepting the honour, the Queen consort of the UK said, “I really feel I should be thanking you all for everything you do. I know what an important service this is and how much pleasure you bring to the people who receive the meals. I do understand a little bit the pressure and the relief from loneliness for these people of having somebody to chat to.”
During the event, Camilla got a chance to greet members of the NACC who help vulnerable people.