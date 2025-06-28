Gracie Abrams debuts new unreleased track at 2025 Glastonbury Festival

Gracie Abrams delivered spectacular music performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival on Friday

Gracie Abrams unexpectedly performs her unreleased rendition during the 2025 Glastonbury Festival in England.

The 25-year-old American singer-songwriter shocked her fans after debuting her new unreleased song at the star-studded event on June 28th, Friday.

Abrams, who has received the Best New Artist category at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024, has not revealed the title of her song.

She also performed some of her best-selling songs from her previous albums, including Good Riddance and The Secret of Us.

Gracie Abrams teases new song on Instagram: 

According to media reports, a few days before her headline-grabbing performance at the Glastonbury Festival, the That’s So True crooner had posted a 15-second teaser on her Instagram.

At the time, she had not disclosed the additional details about her new song, but she teased that her project was in the works.

The new song's lyrics were reportedly about the regrets of companionship, as the chorus of the song won fans' hearts even before its official release.

She also delivered a spectacular musical performance of her superhit track, That’s So True, leaving fans stunned by the song.

Gracie Abram addresses crowd at Glastonbury Festival: 

"Glastonbury, you are unbelievable. Thank you so much for being here today," Abrams shouted at her fans.

The critically acclaimed singer, who gained fame by opening Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour in 2023, mentioned she will release her new musical album later in 2025. 

