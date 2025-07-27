Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death

Junior Edwards’ death has left his loved ones heartbroken!
On Saturday, July 26, the Swamp People star’s grandson, “Lil” Willie Edwards announced the passing of his beloved granddad through an emotional Facebook post.
Sharing a photo of himself with Junior, Lil Willie penned, “Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again.”
However, he did not reveal the specific details of Junior Edwards’ passing, such as date and cause of death.
Shortly after his death was announced, Junior’s Swamp People castmates paid him touching tributes.
Taking to Instagram, Ashley “Deadeye” Jones shared a rare selfie with Junior Edward, writing, “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!”
She continued, “He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”
Meanwhile, fellow star Ronnie Adams also shared condolences as issued supportive message for Junior’s family amid their difficult time.
Who was Junior Edwards?
Junior Edwards was a longtime alligator hunter and reality TV personality who was best known for his appearance on Swamp People – an American reality TV show that follows that daily lives of alligator hunters living in the swaps of the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana.
He appeared on the show from 2010 until 2015 as a regular cast member alongside his son, Willie Edwards and grandson.