Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death

Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death
Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death

Junior Edwards’ death has left his loved ones heartbroken!

On Saturday, July 26, the Swamp People star’s grandson, “Lil” Willie Edwards announced the passing of his beloved granddad through an emotional Facebook post.

Sharing a photo of himself with Junior, Lil Willie penned, “Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again.”

However, he did not reveal the specific details of Junior Edwards’ passing, such as date and cause of death.

Shortly after his death was announced, Junior’s Swamp People castmates paid him touching tributes.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley “Deadeye” Jones shared a rare selfie with Junior Edward, writing, “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!”

She continued, “He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”

Meanwhile, fellow star Ronnie Adams also shared condolences as issued supportive message for Junior’s family amid their difficult time.

Who was Junior Edwards?

Junior Edwards was a longtime alligator hunter and reality TV personality who was best known for his appearance on Swamp People – an American reality TV show that follows that daily lives of alligator hunters living in the swaps of the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana.

He appeared on the show from 2010 until 2015 as a regular cast member alongside his son, Willie Edwards and grandson.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas touch down in London with close family member

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas touch down in London with close family member
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Ballerina' starlet sparked romance buzz earlier this year

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame
The Jonas Brothers member recounted on the memory of being frequently quizzed about his stance on premarital intimacy

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish
MJ has been one of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' most beloved guest stars over the years

Justin Bieber shares intimate photos with Hailey from ‘Swag’ listening party

Justin Bieber shares intimate photos with Hailey from ‘Swag’ listening party
The Grammy winner singer released his seventh studio album, Swag, last week

‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral

‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral
Jack’s ‘Coronation Street’ co-stars, including Lucy Fallon, Tina O’Brien, and many others also attended the event

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten security after private wedding plans exposed

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten security after private wedding plans exposed
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will allegedly say 'I do' in a star-studded ceremony this year

Liam, Noel Gallagher honor late Ozzy Osbourne with somber performance

Liam, Noel Gallagher honor late Ozzy Osbourne with somber performance
Ozzy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76 weeks after he performed his final show with Black Sabbath

Brooklyn Beckham gives nod to Ozzy Osbourne with his latest culinary creation

Brooklyn Beckham gives nod to Ozzy Osbourne with his latest culinary creation
Brooklyn Beckham’s latest cooking video honors the Prince of Darkness