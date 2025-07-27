Miley Cyrus proudly flaunts her milestone achievement with striking photos

Miley Cyrus is basking in the success of her latest career ventures!

The More to Lose singer recently hit a major career milestone, entering Spotify’s Billions Club, which celebrates the recording tracks that have surpasses one billion streams on the music platform.

To mark the achievement, the Something Beautiful hitmaker held an exclusive event at Maxim’s, Paris, last month, where she performed her biggest hits, including the 2023 Grammy-winning track, Flowers.

Her iconic performance was released by Spotify earlier this week on Wednesday, July 23, in the form of a 30-minute concert film titled Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus, which also became a smash hit shortly after its debut.

After hitting the billion streams milestone on the music streaming platform, Miley Cyrus received a special plaque from Spotify to mark her accomplishment.

The songstress flaunted her milestone achievement by sharing striking photos with the plaque on her Instagram account on Saturday, July 26.

“These aren’t just plaques. They’re people listening and loving the music. Thank you to everyone in my life who made this moment possible,” she heartwarmingly wrote in the caption.

The never-before-seen snaps featured Cyrus exuding a vintage vibe in a beautiful black dress, layered with a jaw-dropping pink-and-gold robe that flowed dramatically to the floor.

She styled her blonde hair in soft, voluminous curls that cascade around her shoulders.

The iconic snaps caught Miley Cyrus’s fans’ attention shortly after she posted them, receiving immense love and praise from her die-hard admirers.

