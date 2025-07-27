Selena Gomez serves godmother goals at fun movie date with goddaughter

Selena Gomez is setting the bar high for godmothers with her latest move!
Sharing a delightful update through her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 26, the 33-year-old American actress and singer offered glimpses into her fun-filled movie date with her four-year-old beloved goddaughter, Aubriella Marie Cosme.
Aubriella, born in September 2020, is the daughter of Gomez’s cousin, Priscilla Cosme.
In the first story, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a video that featured her and Aubriella, barely visible in a dark theater.
The clip showed Benny Blanco’s fiancée saying, “Aubriella, alone, getting ready, to watch the film,” to which her adorable goddaughter wittily replied, “It’s not a film, it’s a movie.”
In a sarcastic reply to the little girl, Selena Gomez said, “It’s a movie? Sorry, my bad.”
Captioning the story, the I Said I Love You First songstress penned, “My little movie date last night with my god daughter,” followed by a grinning squinting emoji.
Meanwhile, the second story featured a black-and-white selfie of the godmother-goddaughter duo striking a swaggy pose in the theater, donning chic black sunglasses and flashing a victory sign.
Selena Gomez and her goddaughter, Aubriella’s joy-filled movie night comes just a few days after the singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
She marked her special day by launching the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – an inspiring project where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work.