Beyoncé performs with Destiny's Child for first time in decade

Beyoncé surprised fans by performing with Destiny’s Child members during her final Cowboy Carter tour concert.
On Saturday night, July 26, the Grammy winner brought her former group mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the final night of her successful tour.
The famous trio delivered electrifying performances a series of hit singles for three and a half minutes, with Kelly and Michelle both getting solo singing parts.
Fans flooded the social media to express excitement on Destiny's Child reunion.
A fan wrote on X, “Yea Cowboy carter tour is the greatest tour of all time and there’s no debate.”
Another praised the trio, “I actually still cannot believe I witnessed Destiny’s Child AND this cute moment of them hugging.”
This performance marks the first time Destiny's Child reunited in a decade. The last time trio performed together was back in 2013 for Beyoncé's Super Bowl halftime show.
About Destiny's Child history:
Destiny's Child, featuring Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, became a famous girl group in the 1990s.
However, after a few years some members left and it became a trio with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams. The renowned band parted ways in 2006 but stayed close friends over the years.