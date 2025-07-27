Bella Hadid melts internet with adorable carousel of rare childhood photos

Bella Hadid is thinking about her “inner baby bels” today.

In a gush-worthy Instagram post on Saturday, July 26, the 28-year-old American model shared an adorable carousel of rare photos from her childhood, sending the internet into meltdown.

The gallery opened with a cute snap of the Vogue model dressed in a cowgirl outfit during a farm outing, followed by another photo featuring her unamused as the camera focused on her.

In each solo click, the model noticeably avoided smiling. However, the moment her sisters, Gigi Hadid and Alana Hadid, joined her, Bella Hadid’s mood instantly lifted and she could not hide her happiness.

“Thinking about my inner baby bels and her RBF today. Huggin her today. Smiliest & happiest kid. Hated the camera. Has anything changed!?” she captioned.

Bella continued to share, “(Swipe to see the exception… only when I’m in my riding clothes or with my big sister apparently!?)”

“Love you guys so much. Just wanted to share cause I’m not so great at instagram these days,” the model added.

Fans reaction:

Shortly after Bella Hadid shared the adorable post, her die-hard fans couldn’t stop themselves from flocking to the comment section to gush over her.

“You are the cutest,” one of the fans swooned, while another expressed, “baby bels would be so proud.”

A third sweetly penned, “we absolutely adore and love baby bells!”

Meanwhile, a fourth noted, “Y’all were models straight out of the womb! Like literally the prettiest kids!”

Bella Hadid is the daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, and the sister of Gigi Hadid, Alana Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Marielle Hadid.

