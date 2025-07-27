Kendall Jenner shows love for Hailey, Justin Bieber after glitzy ‘Swag’ party

Kendall Jenner shows love for Hailey, Justin Bieber after glitzy ‘Swag’ party


Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are serving friendship goals with their heartfelt gestures.

After attending Justin Bieber’s star-studded party to join in the celebration of his seventh studio album, Swag’s release and smash hit success, the 29-year-old American model and socialite shared a striking behind-the-scene photo with her best friend to show her love for the couple.

The glitzy party, which was attended by several A-listers, was held at the exclusive Birds Street Club in West Hollywood on Friday, July 25.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 26, The Kardashians alum posted a snap of herself and Hailey in a gigantic hall, sharing a fashion moment.

In the stylish photo, Kendall Jenner was seen standing confidently on a bench in a gorgeous all-black ensemble, striking a pose against a backdrop featuring the name of Justin’s recently launched brand, Skylrk.

P.C. Instagram/haileybieber

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder was seen twinning with Kendall in a stylish black outfit, standing beside her, looking up and smiling.

In a big shout-out to her best friend’s husband, Kendall Jenner added his newly-released track, Walking Away, from Swag.

Swag is Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album which was released on July 11, 2025, and consists of 21 racks.

Shortly after its debut, the album began breaking records and 16 songs from it have been on listed on Billboard Hot 100 list.

