Ryan Gosling promotes ‘Project Hail Mary’ at San Diego Comic-Con

Ryan Gosling attended the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con to promote his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

The Place Beyond the Pines star, 44, was accompanied by the movie author Andy Weir, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and screenwriter Drew Goddard.

At the panel discussion, Ryan reflected on his character in Project Hail Mary, "He goes through such an emotional journey, a personal journey, he evolves in so many ways.”

He added, “As you saw in the first scene, he wakes up out of cryo and he looks like a space caveman and he's sort of in this placenta onesie thing—that I hope to be seeing at Comic-Con one of these days, that's my dream."

Fans also got a change to see a 5-minute unfinished VFX clip of the upcoming movie at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The talented filmmaker Chris chimed in, “We wanted to do something with Ryan for a long time. This was the most rewarding collaboration of our careers.”

He also reflected on the film's message, noting that it answered the question of whether adult men could form friendships if the universe depended on it.

The highly-anticipated movie, featuring Ryan, is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

