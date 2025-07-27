The Weeknd earns special title and Key to the City of Toronto ahead of shows

 
The Weeknd earns special title and Key to the City of Toronto ahead of shows

It’s officially “The Weeknd Weekend” in Toronto!

The Canadian singer and songwriter, who was raised in the suburb of Scarborough, has been honored with the Key to the City and received the title "The Weeknd Weekend" by the City of Toronto on Saturday, July 26.

He was presented with the prestigious honor at a private ceremony, where the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, youth from the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and students from the singer's alma mater, Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute were in attendance.

"Born in Toronto, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye represents the best of our city," said Chow in a statement.

She further added, "From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern R&B music as a multi-platinum, Diamond-certified artist while using his platform to create a lasting impact for Toronto and around the world."

The Weeknd is committed to revitalize the basketball court building a mobile recording studio for the Boys & Girls Club, as well as creating a dedicated dance and arts studio and a sensory room for students with developmental disabilities at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Key to the City. It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs," he said in a statement.

The honor comes as The Weeknd is set to perform a series of sold-out shows in his hometown, bringing his After Hours til Dawn tour to Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

