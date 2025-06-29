Grand Duchess Maria christens symbolic rose to honour breast cancer patients

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa paid a moving tribute to breast cancer patients with a touching gesture.
On Sunday, 29 June, the Royal Family of Luxembourg took to Instagram to share details of the Grand Duchess’s latest engagement, during which she dedicated a special rose to those bravely fighting their battles against the deadly disease.
During the outing, Grand Duke Henri’s wife christened a beautiful pink rose, naming it “Europa Donna.”
“Her Majesty the Grand Duchess christened, this Saturday in Munsbach, the rose "Europa Donna", named after the association engaged in the fight against breast cancer since 2002. The ceremony took place in the presence of Ministers Martine Hansen and Martine Deprez,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “The associations ‘Lëtzebuerger Rousefrënn’, ‘Kordes Rosen’ and ‘Europa Donna Luxembourg’ came together to elaborate this rose and pay tribute to those affected by the disease.”
“The variety was chosen for its vigor, strength and beauty. Qualities associated with these women and men who fight with their weapons daily: hope, solidarity and resilience,” the Palace added.
In the caption, the Royal Family went on to note that the Grand Duchess has confirmed her unwavering support for the patients saying that they are not alone in their battle against this plague.
It was also shared that in 2022, Luxembourg counted 105 victims of breast cancer.
The caption was accompanied by a carousel of photographs featuring highlights from the christening ceremony, including Grand Duchess Maria Teresa watering the beautiful Europa Donna.