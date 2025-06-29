Meghan Markle slammed for another swipe at royal family over ‘false narratives’

The Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020

  • by Web Desk
Meghan Markle has been accused of "constant needling and digging" at the Royal Family, with critics claiming her recent remarks continue a pattern of subtle jabs at the Firm.

During her appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, the Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020, implied that falsehoods had been spread about her.

Meghan responded, "Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.”

Her statement is considered to have been a dig at the Royal Family and life in the firm.

The royal editor Rebecca English said to Palace Confidential, "This is what someone made the point to me, on a very serious basis they said 'look, why is she going back? Why couldn't she just answer the question in a positive way? Why's there constant needling and digging and casting conjecture on her time as a member of the Royal Family?'"

Meghan’s comment, though not explicitly aimed at the Royal Family, was interpreted as a continuation of her past criticisms.

Notably, this report came after the Duchess of Sussex shared a post on Instagram showing off her stylish beach attire.

She set a photo to Summertime, Will Smith (a.k.a. the Fresh Prince) and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 summary hip-hop track.

