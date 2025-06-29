Meghan Markle shares cryptic message ahead of Princess Kate’s appearance

The Duchess of Sussex posts sweet beach selfie, embracing the joys of summer

  by Web Desk
  • |


Meghan Markle has shared a delightful message ahead of Princess Kate’s royal engagement.

On Saturday, June 28, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

In the viral photo, she can be seen flaunting her adorable beach attire. Prince Harry’s wife opted for Will Smith (a.k.a. the Fresh Prince) and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 summery hip-hop track, Summertime, for the new post.

Meghan shared a cryptic message, noting, “That weekend feeling,” along with a sun emoji.

For the beach outing, the Duchess decided to wear a cream linen button-down shirt, white shorts, a wide-brimmed hat, a pair of tan sandals and a collection of gold bracelets.

Meghan’s cryptic message comes after GB reported that Kate is set to make her first appearance after skipping 2025 Royal Ascot.

The Princess of Wales will reportedly grace this 2025 Wimbledon Championship tournament after resuming royal duties.

She will be attending the sporting event as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Duchess of Gloucester is also set to attend the tennis tournament, including the upcoming semi-finals on July 11.

However, it is not confirmed if Prince William or King Charles will accompany the Princess of Wales.


