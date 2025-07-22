Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are living a real-life fairytale!
With a loving note and some adorable photographs, the 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter rang in his gorgeous fiancée’s 33rd birthday.
In his swoon-worthy Instagram post on Tuesday, July 22, the Roses producer shared a carousel of Gomez’s sleepy snaps taken on various occasions.
Marking the Raves & Roses singer’s special day, Blanco gushed over their dream-like love life, writing, “our life is a dream… so i’m never waking u up,” alongside Selena Gomez’s sleepy snaps.
The beautiful gallery of images opened with a sweet selfie captured by Benny Blanco in their car, showing him beaming at the camera as the Only Murders in the Building actress napped in the seat beside him.
Other photos in the carousel also showed the Rare founder peacefully asleep at home, with her serene and relaxed face reflecting the level of comfort and closeness she shares with her beau.
Fans reaction:
Moments after Benny Blanco posted the adorable tribute, the couple’s die-hard fans flocked to the comments to share their heartfelt reactions.
One of the fans gushed, “The caption????? he's soo in loveeeee.”
“His caption is short but pure. His sleeping beauty,” wrote another.
“stop, this is the cutest thing ever,” a third expressed.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for a year.