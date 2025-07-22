Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'

Billy Joel shares honest opinion on 'The Beatles' White Album.
In a conversation with Bill Maher for his Club Random podcast, the musician shared insights into the record while discussing classic double albums with the 69-year-old host.
During the interview, the TV host discussed the White Album as a classic, but Joel called it as a "collection of half-assed songs," suggesting its creative shortcomings.
“I’m not a big fan of the White Album, but some people love it," the 76-year-old musician stated.
Joel continued: “I hear it as a collection of half-assed songs they didn’t finish writing because they were too stoned, or they didn’t care anymore. I think they had fragments and they put them on the album.”
While presenting the perspective, the Honesty artist mentioned that the English rockers “had their ups and downs," that’s because the White Album couldn’t meet the expectations.
“Sometimes they were more prolific and sometimes they weren’t, and I hear that in some of those things," The New York State of mind stated.
Despite Joel’s criticism, the album includes timeless classics. The gap between his view and its success shows how fans and artists can have different opinions.