School Spirits season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

Paramount’s supernatural teen drama, School Spirits, has officially kicked off production in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List.

The news regarding the show’s production has been confirmed by its social media.

School Spirits season 3 cast

Taking to Instagram, the streamer shared a video of the recurring cast members, revealing the exciting update.

The caption read, “the only way out is through… #schoolspirits S3 is now in production!”

The cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones paving the way for the drama’s success.

The cast include:

  • Josh Zuckerman
  • Kristian Ventura
  • Peyton List
  • Sarah Yarkin
  • Milo Manheim
  • Spencer MacPherson Kiara Pichardo
  • Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell

Peyton List returns as Maddie Nears, the teen who passed away and joined her school’s afterlife club to probe her mysterious death.

Season 2 ended with Maddie regaining control of her body, as the upcoming season dives into unexpected turns.

School Spirits season 3 to become more exciting soon

The supernatural teen drama’s production is becoming more thrilling as Jennifer Tilly, Ari Dalbert and Erika Swayze are likely to make guest appearances in the highly anticipated season.

Tilly, well-known for her phenomenal performance in Chucky, will portray the role of school superintendent Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, Dalbert and Swayze will play the roles of Kyle and Livia, respectively.

