Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney could be trading in her rom-com charm for espionage glamour, as reports claimed that she is a frontrunner to become the next Bond girl.
As per Radaronline, the 27-year-old actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, whose backing is said to have placed her “at the top of the list” for the iconic 007 franchise role.
It is reported that the next film about 007's adventures is set to be directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve.
Notably in February, Amazon MGM Studios got the intellectual property rights of the Bond franchise, including the creative control of the film.
According to the reports, Bezos, who recently hosted the Euphoria star at his Venice wedding, also gave the approval.
Previously a source said, "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond."
"Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise," the insider added.
The tipster revealed, "Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls.”
The report came after Denis was announced as the director of the next Bond film last month.
Notably, the next James Bond cast has not been officially announced but Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill are just a few names linked to the role.