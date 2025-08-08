Home / Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades


Macaulay Culkin is putting an end to decades-old speculation, addressing the truth behind the most persistent rumors surrounding his iconic holiday classic Home Alone.

While conversing with Hot One, the Home Alone star stepped forward to clear the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades, revealing moments where he relied on on-the-spot acting choices

He shared that he didn’t improvise the iconic line, “You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?”

However, many viewers speculated that he had done some changes in it.

Macaulay mentioned, “Not that one,” adding, “That was in the script.”

The 44-year-old actor revealed that parts of Kevin McCallister’s store trip dialogue were ad-libbed.

“When I was at the grocery store, it’s like, ‘Where are your parents?’ ‘Why won’t you tell me?’ And I said, ‘Because you’re a stranger,’” Macaulay continued.

He went on to say, “That one was mine. I did a lot of that kind of stuff.”

During the conversation, he also confirmed that the picture of Kevin’s brother Buzz’s girlfriend was actually a boy in makeup as the director Chris Columbus didn’t want a young girl to be the target of Kevin’s mockery.

“As far as I know, yes,” Macaulay said, adding,“I mean, you’d have to ask Chris, but that’s what I was told. Apparently, that was the gag.”

He also noted that the Playboy in Buzz’s room was altered to protect Macaulay, with most pages glued together as he recalled thinking his stunt double, Larry Nicholas, was 13—only to later learn he was 30.

