Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers are finally back with a soulful new album, Greetings From Your Hometown.
The American pop rock band ignited a frenzy among fans with a thrilling new update on their official Instagram account on Friday, August 8, announcing the release of their seventh studio album.
Captioning the post, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas penned a special message, noting, “Greetings From Your Hometown is officially yours. This album brings together so many pieces of our 20-year journey as a band and beyond.”
They also addressed their devoted fans, thanking them for the love and support they have showered on them over the years.
“To the fans who’ve walked this road with us, thank you. You’re the heart of it all,” the Camp Rock stars expressed.
Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a four-slide photo carousel, opening with the trio raising their drinks as they enjoyed a quiet dinner together.
The other three showed Kevin, Nick, and Joe in throwback photos from their late teens, seemingly around the time they formed their band, the Jonas Brothers.
Fans reaction:
Soon after the Jonas Brothers shared the thrilling post, their die-hard fans flocked to the comments to express their excitement for Greetings From Your Hometown.
“On repeat!!!!” commented one, while a second sweetly expressed, “the album is perfect. thank you for everything always! Much success in this new step.”
“What a journey it has been. I’m so glad I got to grow up with you. You changed my life!” a third noted.
Meanwhile, one more penned, “the album is everything. so incredibly proud of you guys!!”
About Jonas Brothers:
The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band formed in 2005 comprising brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.