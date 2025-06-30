‘Squid Game’ creator draws parallel between show’s villain, Elon Musk

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has drawn similarities between the Netflix series’ villain and Elon Musk.
He reflected on the role of the masked VIPs in his hit Korean show, where contestants compete for a massive cash prize while a group of billionaires watch from the shadows, placing bets on them.
During a chat with Time magazine, he said, “Elon Musk is everywhere these days, right? Everybody talks about him. Not only is he the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he’s also this showman.”
Hwang added, “After writing [Season 3], of course I thought, ‘Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk,’” explaining, “They take their masks off and go into the game and kill others with their own hands.”
The creator noted that we often discuss “oligarchy”, but tech moguls openly flaunt their influence, revealing who they're backing with their wealth. The real power players no longer hiding behind the scenes.
Squid Game third and final season starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee was released on June 27.
At the series, the newborn baby, also known as player 222, won the game.