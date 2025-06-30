Ed Sheeran ignites wild cheers in Germany with surprise onstage collab

The ‘Sapphire’ singer leaves German fans thrilled as he brings out Zartmann onstage during Mathematics tour Stuttgart stop

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Ed Sheeran knows the trick to electrifying his fans!

During the Stuttgart concert of his Mathematics tour Germany stop, the Sapphire hitmaker sparked wild frenzy among his fans with a surprise onstage collaboration.

For the show, Sheeran invited famous German singer and rapper Zartmann onstage, and when the duo perform together, the stadium burst into cheers.

Sharing a clip of their thrilling collab on Instagram, the Azizam singer penned, “Brushed up on my German for this one. I love this song, I love @zartmann, great energy, great moment. Danke Stuttgart x.”

The video captured the two singers performing a German song, completely immersed in their performance, sharing the same level of energy as they rocked the stage together, captivating the audience with their timely delivery, synchronised moves and seamless chemistry.

Fans reaction:

Just as the audience present at the show got excited to see Ed Sheeran and Zartmann together, the fans online were equally thrilled.

“The duet no one saw coming. so cool that Ed is interested in songs sung in other languages,” expressed one of the fans.

Another expressed, “This is crazy,” along with two heart-eye emojis.

A third penned, “What a combo! This is madness, what must have been an awesome moment.”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert:

Ed Sheeran is set to perform three consecutive concerts at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on July 4, 5, and 6, 2025.

