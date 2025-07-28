Lady Marina Windsor slays wedding day look in red-hot strapless gown

Lady Marina Windsor, the second cousin of King Charles, has caught the eyes of royal fans as she shared a glimpse into her chic wedding–day look.
The granddaughter of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 27, to share peeks into her glamorous side as she attended her friend Rosie Hayward’s nuptials.
For the summer wedding, Marina opted for a strapless dress in a dark red, shimmery hue, which she paired with a small cream-colored clutch and a pair of black sunglasses.
The third cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry went for a natural makeup look and wore her long, light-brown hair down.
She completed her elegant look with minimal jewellery, wearing small hoops and two delicate necklaces, one of which was a cross.
In the photos, the philanthropic executive could be seen enjoying joyful moments as she posed with her friends for sun-drenched group photos.
“Rosie and George’s phenomenal fiesta,” Marina, who largely prefers to keep a low profile, wrote in the caption.
Lady Marina was previously in the line of succession, however, her conversion to Roman Catholicism in 2008 removed her eligibility under the Act of Settlement, just like her brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick.
She is newly engaged to her cybersecurity specialist fiancé, Nico Macauley.