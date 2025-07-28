Prince Harry tries to strengthen bond with King Charles with new move


Prince Harry is reportedly trying to mend ties with his estrange father King Charles and brother Prince William with a surprising move.

As per a report from Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex has proposed to share his official diary with the Royal Family to reduce further tensions with the British monarch.

His latest move came after a series of clashes between the royals his schedules. Recently, Harry’s trip to Angola made headlines, overshadowing Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

A source told the media outlet, “Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes. Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family.”

The insider added, “That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace. Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change. However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

Notably, King Charles and Prince Harry's senior aides also met privately in London, apparently in an effort to reconcile.

