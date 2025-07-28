King Felipe holds special meeting at Palace after Leonor meets William

King Felipe held a key meeting at Palace after his daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofía, met Prince William in Switzerland.

On Monday, July 28, the Spanish monarch held a meeting at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina.

He welcomed Mr. Jaime Martínez Llabrés, Mr. Gabriel Le Senne i Presedo, Llorenç Sebastià Galmés Verger and Ms. Margarita Prohens Rigo for a brief meeting.

Shortly after the special meeting, the Royal Family took to Instagram to share update about the event.

The caption of the post read, “This morning, the King began his audiences with representatives of the Balearic Islands' institutions at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina (Palma), receiving the President of the Balearic Islands, Margalida Prohens Rigo.”

It further added, “He then received Mr. Jaime Martínez Llabrés, Mayor of Palma, Mr. Gabriel Le Senne i Presedo, President of the Parliament of the Balearic Islands and Ms. Margarita Prohens Rigo, President of the Balearic Islands. Finally, the King held a meeting with the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Sebastià Galmés Verger.”

King Felipe’s latest royal engagement came after Leonor and Infanta Sofía attended the 2025 Euro final to support Spanish team.

England's Lionesses ended up winning the dramatic match against Spain at Basel's St Jakob-Park.

