King Charles takes brutal decision for Prince Andrew as FBI drops Epstein case

Prince Andrew may continue to suffer in silence as King Charles has made a tough call about his Royal future.
Despite FBI dropping Jeffrey Epstein case, the disgraced Prince of York is unlikely to return to Royal duties 5 years after being stripped of his title in 2019.
As per Sky news, Andrew was hopeful about his return to Royal life after FBI decided not to pursue any further charges in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
However, his brother is thinking otherwise, he still does not want Andrew to be back in the royal fold because of a slew of controversies attached to his name.
On Sunday, news.com.au's royal reporter, Bronte Coy explained, with FBI dropping the case "the shadow that has been cast over Andrew over the last few years is over now."
"But when it comes to his royal duties and public life, nothing has changed," Coy added.
She went on to explain that the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson who has been out of Royal duties since his controversial Newsnight interview in 2019 "is accused of very poor judgment along the way."
Coy also claimed that "There's no appetite from the British public for him to return to Royal duties," she continued, "And there seems to be no appetite at all from The King."
As per the royal reporter this firm message from King Charles is more like a reminder to Andrew that despite FBI dropping Epstein's case "he will probably just continue living life the way he was before- which by many accounts is largely reclusive."
Coy further noted that it "really doesn't look like there will ever be a return to public duties" for the 64-year-old duke, who still resides at Royal Lodge with Fergie.
This update comes just a week after Mirror reported that the Prince of York was asked to contribute a message to a leather-bound birthday album compiled in 2003 by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein's 50th birthday.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew settled a assault case with Epstein's late accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022, reportedly paying more than £12 million (AUD $16.3 million).